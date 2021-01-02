A Dundee pensioner has criticised council gritting services after his wife fell down icy concrete steps.

Philip and Ann Mayall were heading to the shops from their sheltered housing accommodation in Fleming Gardens South when Ann slipped.

Philip, 74, said: “It’s really ridiculous, it’s absolutely covered in ice. She was going down the steps to get to the taxi – there’s so much ice on the steps and she just went down.”

His 78-year-old wife, who already suffers from chronic pain and arthritis, is now suffering with “a lot worse” pain in her hip and leg.

Philip contacted the council to report the incident but claims he was told the local authority did not have enough manpower or resources to grit all the steps.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Philip said: “In this weather they should have. The steps are dangerous.

“There are around 16 steps in that close. They should have been gritted, especially for pensioners, there’s a few pensioners around here.”

‘It’s like an ice rink’

Hundreds of people have claimed they were left coping with treacherously icy pavements in Dundee this week after the temperatures fell below zero.

Susan Parfitt’s 73-year-old mother Divina fell on the pavement outside her house in Turnberry Avenue on Thursday morning after coming back from shops on McAlpine Road.

Susan said: “Most of the paths between the shops and her house haven’t been gritted. Under her kitchen window it’s like an ice rink.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“One of my mum’s neighbours had to help my mum up. She is a bit shaken. The person that picked her up was going to call an ambulance but she didn’t want that.”

Susan phoned the council to let them know about the incident and said she was told they would inform the gritters.

However, she later saw a gritter only covering the main street and not the cul de sac or paths.

Meanwhile, the ground outside garages on the street were “like an ice-rink” Susan said, and claimed the grit being used “was not strong enough”.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“None of the paths by any of the bungalows have been touched,” she said.

“There are going to be bairns having accidents.”

A leading city councillor Kevin Keenan said he had received several calls about ice on pavements across the Strathmartine ward.

“A few have reported that their falls have led to a visit to A&E for treatment,” he said.

“Given that we need to keep the hospitals resource clear to deal with the increasing levels of Covid-19 patients, can we consider a more frequent gritting regime across the northern and colder areas of the city in the hope of breaking through the ice and keeping the pavements safe to use .”

Dundee City Council said its entire gritting fleet was out in full force on Tuesday after a sharp overnight frost.

‘An absolute death trap’

However, hundreds of people demanded to know where they were because they claimed pavements and side streets were still treacherous.

Shona Gauntlett said: “They weren’t in Lochee. Pentland Avenue/Crescent/City Road and Tullideph Road were an absolute death trap and our grit bin is now empty.”

Marilyn McGregor said: “The pavements were like ice rinks in Carmichael Street, Strathmore Avenue, Brantwood.

© SYSTEM

“Exactly where were they gritting? I mentioned to my husband that any elderly person would never manage to walk on the pavements. ”

Helen Breen said: “Out in full force where exactly? I walked from Happyhillock to Claypotts, then later from the city centre to Magdalen Green and along the Perth Road back into town.

“The pavements were treacherous and there wasn’t a speck of grit on the pavements or the roads that I used.”

Yvonne Thow said: “No sign of gritters at all the day for streets or pavements at Brantwood or The Glens where there is sheltered housing and a lot of elderly people. Even the wardens called for gritters. Pavements are a disgrace.”

The council told the Tele on Monday that there were approximately 550km of adopted roads and 900km of adopted pavements throughout Dundee.

Around £1.5m is spent each year dealing with winter conditions on these routes.

© DC Thomson

In reaction to reported falls, a Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We will be contacting the resident directly to discuss the issue with them.

“The road and footway networks have been gritted continuously on a prioritisation basis since Monday. With the forecast for the remainder of this week being for continuation of low temperatures, the winter maintenance service will continue to be deployed on all routes in the city.

“Information on the Council’s winter maintenance policy and routes, together with self-help advice can be accessed at www.dundeecity.gov.uk/winter-maintenance.”