Grieving sister ‘saddened’ after brother’s grave was left unsealed for two months in Dundee cemetery

A family has been left shocked and horrified after the grave of a loved one was left unsealed for more than two months.

Robert Mitchell, from Barnhill, died suddenly from a heart attack while he was working at Dover Fuelling Solutions on March 3, aged just 39.

He was subsequently buried in a family plot at Birkhill Cemetery on March 17, however, much to his family’s shock workers failed to plant soil and grass to seal off the grave for several weeks.

Despite raising the issue with the cemetery, each time the family visited for the next two months, the grave remained untouched, with two boards covering the hole.

Mr Mitchell’s sister, Christine Hunter, said she had been so disgusted by their lack of care over her brother’s grave that she had been forced to take action herself.

The 37-year-old support worker, from Kirkton, said: “We were obviously left very shocked and saddened by my brother’s sudden death. It was especially difficult as it came less than two years after the deaths of both of our parents.

“We were therefore very concerned that no work had been done on the grave by May 14 with the boards over the grave still in place at that time and neither the soil nor the grass had been replaced.

“We found this very upsetting as we had been up frequently and other graves had been appropriately filled and soiled after their burials, all of which had taken place after my brother’s funeral.”

Christine said she contacted the council on several occasions and was told on May 20 that the boards would be removed and the work carried out.

However when she next visited, there had still been no action taken and Christine was forced to take matters into her own hands.

“I was deeply saddened by this so removed the boards and replaced them with soil and grass seed myself. I then called the council back again to inform them that it hadn’t been done and I had carried it out myself,” she added.

By May 28 Christine still hadn’t heard back from the council and got in touch with the Evening Telegraph to share her story.

Christine says she is appalled by the cemetery’s failure to properly resolve the situation despite her repeated requests.

She said: “That clearly showed that nobody had bothered to even attempt to fix this as the boards were still lying where I left them.

“While dealing with the sudden death of my brother at work this has caused lots of stress and added to the emotional heartache the family has had to deal with.

“I find the council’s actions in this cruel and callous and completely disrespectful to my dead brother and to our family.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We will contact the individual directly to apologise for the delay and any upset caused.”