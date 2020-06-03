Grieving mum praises ‘one-in-a-million’ company that helped repair her daughter’s vandalised grave

A grieving mum who was left “heartbroken” after vandals wrecked her baby daughter’s grave has expressed her gratitude after a company stepped in and repaired the damage.

Karen Noble was left shocked last week after she discovered that flowers and ornaments she had left at the grave of her daughter, who was stillborn, were stolen by callous thieves.

But after reading the Tele’s article, Dundee company Above and Beyond – who help relatives keep their loved one’s gravesides clean and tidy – stepped in and offered to help replace the items free of charge.

The gesture made all the difference as Karen, 38, often struggles to travel to Birkhill Cemetery from her home in Douglas so it was difficult for her to replace the stolen items.

She said: “They are one-in-a-million really, they tidied it all up and also polished the headstone.

“It was really good that they went to that effort.

“I’ve hurt my back so I haven’t been able to get up to Birkhill as much and I struggle to get up there anyway.

“I was going to pay them but they said not to.”

Dean McLaren, who runs Above and Beyond, contacted Karen on social media after reading about what happened in the Tele last week.

He said: “I remember seeing and speaking to her at Birkhill before and when I saw it in the paper, I was shocked to read about it.

“We polished the stone and put more flowers down, just to make it look as nice we could.

“It’s just a nice gesture to put the smile back on her face really and she was over the moon with it.”

Dean is also hopeful that Above and Beyond will be able to help other families have peace of mind by offering their services.

He added: “It’s a shame that some of the gravesides can get to be a bit of mess really and we were up at the cemetery one day and I thought we should try to help out.

“We can clean, polish, weed, and place fresh flowers, so that you can feel that your relatives’ graveside is always taken care of.”