Grieving mum left ‘hurt and angry’ after special items are stolen from her daughter’s grave

A grieving mum has been left “hurt and angry” after heartless thieves stole special ornaments she had left at her baby’s grave.

Karen Noble’s daughter, Olivia, was stillborn in July 2015 and to mark what would’ve been her fifth birthday, Karen and her family had placed flowers on her grave at Birkhill Cemetery.

But when family members returned there earlier this week, they were shocked to discover the items were no longer there.

Karen said: “Last week or so, my aunt and I went up to re-do it all as it’s coming up for her birthday,

“We put plants plots and things like that down. But when my aunt went up this week to put a new solar light down, she sent me over a picture and I thought, where’s her plant plots?

“My uncle thought that maybe they had been blown away but when I zoomed in on the picture, it looked as if they had been taken out as you could see the holes where they once were.”

Karen has been left distraught by the theft of the ornaments and is at a loss as to why anyone would be so cruel as to steal items from a gravesite.

“I don’t want this happening to someone else’s baby. It makes me angry and I’m upset by it,” she said.

“It’s a place for me and my family to go and speak to her, how could someone do that to a baby’s grave – it’s unbelievable.”

Despite the shock of discovering the plants had been swiped, Karen says she has had problems with items being moved or damaged in the past and claims her complaints have never been addressed by those in charge of Birkhill.

The 38-year-old added: “A few years ago I complained to the council because teddy bears and flowers had been moved. And about two years back, loads of people were having trouble with things getting stolen.

“We’re forking out money for our loved one’s graves and for items to put there and people are just taking it.

“I don’t actually know what can be done but it’s not fair.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We will contact the individual directly in order to discuss the issue.”