A grieving mum has hit out after a flower arrangement was stolen just hours after it was placed on her son’s grave.

Bradley Hirst, from Carnoustie, was found dead at his home last year, aged just 36.

His mum Sheila, 63, had made the flower arrangement and placed it on his grave at Shanwell Cemetery in Carnoustie.

However, just three hours later she discovered that the floral tribute had been stolen.

Sheila said that she had decided to speak out to alert local people about the theft.

She said: “I went along to the cemetery with my husband and we laid the flower arrangement on Bradley’s grave.

“Later on, we were at the park with our grandchildren and I was pushing my grandson in his pram.

“I just kept walking because I didn’t want him to wake up.

“When I got to the cemetery I found that the flowers had gone — it had only been three hours since we put them there.”

Sheila said she “couldn’t believe” that the arrangement had been taken from her son’s grave.

She said: “It was really upsetting. You wonder who would do that kind of thing — maybe it was just children who had taken a liking to it and did it innocently but it does hurt.

“It is a low thing to do and it is still upsetting.

“It probably goes on all over the place.

“I didn’t think there was any point in phoning the police – what could they do?”

Bradley was born in Johannesburg but moved to Scotland when he was two.

After a brief spell living in Edinburgh, he moved to Carnoustie where he grew up.

He attended Carlogie Primary before moving on to Carnoustie High School.

At the age of 16, Bradley started an apprenticeship in telecommunications with the Ministry of Defence and lived in Portsmouth for four years.

The role saw him spend time working at some of the UK’s best-known naval bases including Faslane and Coulport.

He then moved to Dubai — where his brother Garrick was living — and had various jobs before securing work in the oil industry.

The experience he gained in the Middle East eventually saw him move back to Scotland to work in the oil industry in Aberdeen.

While Bradley was working in Dubai he came home for his nephew’s christening, where he met future wife Katriona.

The pair hit it off immediately and Katriona decided to visit him in Dubai for a week.

Their future together was sealed when one week turned into three due to the volcanic eruption in Iceland which grounded flights.

One of Bradley’s biggest passions was martial arts and he had a black belt in kickboxing.