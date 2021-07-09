Grieving Dundee cabbie stripped of licence for 16 months after death of father and business partner

A Dundee cabbie has lost his taxi and risks becoming homeless after his licence was revoked when his father and business partner died.

John Stewart had his operator licence revoked at the start of 2020, following the loss of his dad, also John Stewart.

Following the death, John said he was told by Dundee City Council that he could no longer keep his plates, as his father’s death had dissolved the partnership and rendered his licence invalid.

However, he said he was still in partnership with his daughter, Lori, at the time and therefore should have retained his licence.

He said: “Unfortunately, I lost my son in 2018 and then my dad in 2019, both devastating blows that I will never fully recover from.

“In 2020 things got even worse. I was informed by the Dundee City Council licensing department they were taking my taxi plate away due to the fact that my dad, who was a partner, had died.

“I queried this as my daughter became a partner in 2014 and I had informed the licensing department at the time.

“They did not listen.”

‘My livelihood had been taken away’

The decision left John with a brand new seven-seater taxi that he was unable to make the payments on and, after months out of work, the finance company took it away.

After losing his own business he was forced to take a job at another firm which provided him with a replacement car that he must also pay for.

“My head was all over the place,” he said.

“Now my livelihood had been taken from me, leaving me with a £35,000 taxi I could not operate and was unable to sell as it was on finance.

“I felt my world crumbling around me.

“On top of all the grief from my son and my dad I had this stress and worry that was making me ill mentally and physically.

“I was facing the prospect of losing my job, my taxi and the family home, which we had just moved into after being newly married, through no fault of my own and other people’s blunders.

“Really I am scunnered by the way they have treated me.

“My dignity had been taken from me and I felt useless.”

Licence returned

After over a year without his licence, John decided to hire a solicitor to contact the council on his behalf.

The licensing committee then offered to return the taxi plates, however the cabbie has now demanded they take responsibility for their actions.

He said: “They are trying to sweep it all under the carpet.

“My car has been taken away by the finance company, they have given me a bill of £15,000 and there is the very real prospect that I could lose our home.

“While I would never want anyone to lose their job over this, I do feel someone or some people need to be held accountable.”

Dundee City Council has denied any wrongdoing on their part, saying: “Due process was followed at all times when dealing with Mr Stewart’s case.”