Grieving daughter horrified at ‘callous’ treatment from council after parents’ grave damaged in freak accident

A grieving daughter has condemned her “callous” treatment at the hands of the city council after her parents’ grave was damaged in a freak accident at the weekend.

The headstone on the grave of Lynn Balmer’s mother and father was one of those affected during the incident in Balgay Cemetery on Sunday.

The driver of a red Hyundai lost control and the car came to rest on top of several gravestones which were knocked over and badly damaged.

There were no injuries and no one was arrested or charged, with Police Scotland describing the incident as an accident.

© DC Thomson

Lynn, 54, from Menzieshill, said she was horrified to discover the grave of her parents Alex and Joan Balmer had been damaged.

Lynn said: “I was at a funeral at Balgay Cemetery and when I was there I decided to visit my parents’ grave.

“Dad died 30 years ago but mum only died three years ago and I’m still grieving her loss. I couldn’t believe it.

“There was a post with a Dundee City Council phone number for people to call for information.”

Lynn said she went straight to see her sister Sandra MacColl before reading about the incident in the Tele.

She added: “I phoned the number but was very disappointed at how I was spoken to.

“The person who answered the phone was very rude and callous.

“She basically said ‘what does it matter because everyone at the cemetery is dead anyway’.

“I was horrified and very upset.

“I don’t understand why I wasn’t contacted by the council straight away.

“As soon as I said the grave they knew immediately who I was so I could have been contacted.”

A council spokesman said: “Following this accident involving a car, we have been working to ensure the headstones at the cemetery are made safe from potentially causing injury.

“We are contacting the families as soon as is possible to advise them of the situation.”