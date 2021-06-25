Tailbacks on A90 near Perth due to roadworks

Motorists on the A90 Southbound lane near Perth have been experiencing delays on Friday morning due to weekend roadworks.

Heavy traffic on the A90 is due to resurfacing work on the Friarton Bridge at Barnhill which will continue over the weekend.

Traffic Scotland advises drivers that delays of 30 minutes are to be expected on the southbound lane on the bridge. The northbound lane is running as usual.

A contraflow system is in place on the A90 while the roadworks take place.

The works are expected to be completed by Monday morning at 6:30am.

The A90 northbound off-slip and on-slip roads at Junction 11 will be closed over the weekend. Diversions are in place.

Roadwork diversions

Affected drivers on the A90 will be redirected via Junction nine (Bridge of Earn) back onto the northbound M90 to Junction 11 off-slip.

An alternative diversion on the A90 allows drivers to travel via the Kinfauns Interchange and back on the A90.

Drivers who are unable to access the motorway will be diverted between Perth and Dundee via Coupar Angus on the A94 and A923.

The road is undergoing £265,000 improvements to carriageway surfacing and lining improvements.

⌚ 12:43#A90 Traffic continues to run slow southbound at Friarton Bridge due to scheduled roadworks Travel time approx 30 mins Northbound running well#PlanAhead @NETrunkRoads @PerthandKinross pic.twitter.com/d3KlgmF7Rx — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 25, 2021

BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, Ian Stewart, said: “This £265,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out surfacing improvements on this section of the A90 at the Barnhill Interchange.

“This is to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists during this project.”

Journey planning information can be found on the Traffic Scotland website, their new mobile site, or on Twitter.