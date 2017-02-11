The owner of a greyhound which went on the run for nine days after being hit by a taxi has credited her dog’s coat with her survival.

Amber became spooked and slipped her collar while being walked by owner Joyce Cuthbert in Lochee on January 31.

The two-and-a-half-year-old rescue dog was clipped by a taxi as she was bolting away from her owner.

She was spotted several days later at Clatto Park and was eventually caught on Coupar Angus Road after a couple spotted her cowering at the side of the road and stopped traffic to catch her.

The already skinny pooch had lost 5kg during her nine-day ordeal, however a vet determined she was not dehydrated and gave her antibiotics as a precaution.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a red dog coat and Joyce believes it was key to her survival.

The 53-year-old said: “I am convinced if she had not been wearing it then she would not have survived. Greyhounds are skin and bone anyway but she had lost 5kg.

“She still had it on when she was found, which is amazing as it’s only held on with Velcro. She should be renamed Lucky. I’m going to write to the coat manufacturers as I think they should know about this.”

Joyce also expressed her gratitude for all those who helped in the search for Amber, including charities Angus Animal Rescue and Help for Abandoned Animals, as well as a group who had planned to camp out overnight in the Birkhill area in a bid to find her.