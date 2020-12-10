Dundee charity the Grey Lodge Settlement is helping to spread some Christmas cheer by handing out gifts and sweets to older people across the city.

The team at the Grey Lodge Settlement, based in the Hilltown, is busy handing out 60 Christmas boxes and 300 bags of sweets to pensioners they work with on a weekly basis.

Alan Duncan, manager at the Grey Lodge, said, even though Covid-19 has affected normality this Christmas, it would not stop him and his volunteers from helping others.

“Dover Fueling Solutions wanted to do something charitable this year for older people in the community and they contacted Age Scotland and it all snowballed from there,” Alan explained.

“They came up with 60 Christmas boxes full of stuff and we have come up with the people to give them to.

“It includes a warm blanket, gloves, biscuits, sweets, a puzzle book and a card and it is in a beautiful box.

“We have an open door project which is for frail, elderly and housebound people, and normally we take them out each week to do their shopping on a minibus but we haven’t been able to do that with coronavirus.

“But we have kept in touch with them over the phone and have been delivering their shopping, and 24 of the Christmas boxes have gone to them.

“The other boxes have gone to members of our over 50s dance group.

“Everyone has been so appreciative of them.

© Kenny Smith

“We are also delivering 300 bags of Christmas sweets to sheltered housing complexes.

“Some of these older people are getting very little face-to-face contact which is quite sad.

“We are seeing the impact coronavirus has had on them, it is marooning people and confining them and their health has taken a hit.

“It is really humbling to be part of this community project and bring people together – it has been fantastic to see people’s reactions on the doorstep.”

The Grey Lodge Settlement has played a major part in helping people across the city during the coronavirus lockdown, which culminated in winning the Charity Champion gong at the Dundee’s Champion Awards ceremony back in September.

Alan added: “Since March we have maintained contact with 300 older people over the phone and sometimes we have spoken to them on the doorstep for the last nine months.

“We certainly have not been breaking any rules but we are not going to go without seeing them.

“When people see a face and a voice it really helps, simple as that.

“It really makes me feel the Grey Lodge is useful and needed as it provides a service.

“We are making a difference rather than just retreating and saying ‘I am working from home until next year’. We just can’t do that.

“Doing this is brilliant and we are all in it together, it’s been a pleasure for Grey Lodge to hand out these Christmas gifts.”