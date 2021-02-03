Vile OAP had child abuse pics and indecent images of dogs and horses

A pervert pensioner was found with hundreds of images of child abuse and bestiality.

Gregor Tyler, who formerly worked as a driver for a care home, initially denied all knowledge of a laptop which contained the vile images.

The discovery was made after an early-morning raid on the home he shared with his partner in Kellas.

In response to being questioned about whether he was attracted to children, Tyler said: “You’re labelling it different.”

Sentence has now been deferred for reports after Tyler, 67, admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court to downloading indecent images between June 2013 and May 2018.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine revealed police systematically searched Tyler’s home where they found a Samsung mobile phone and an Acer laptop.

She said: “The accused was arrested and taken to police headquarters. In respect of the laptop, he said he had no knowledge of the device.

“He was asked if he had any sexual interest in children and he said ‘no’.”

Tyler then sought a consultation with his solicitor before responding “no comment” to all other questions posed by the police.

The devices were analysed and a number of images along with search terms were discovered.

In total, 372 images of child abuse were recovered which included images of the highest level of depravity.

Hundreds of images were also uncovered of adults engaging in sexual activity with dogs and horses.

‘Child porn sites’

The search terms found included phrases such as “incest porn” and “child porn sites”.

Tyler, of Bucklerscroft, Kellas, pleaded guilty to taking or permitting to be taken, indecent or pseudo photographs of children between June 19 2013 and May 26 2018 at his home address.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornographic images between June 19-October 28 2013.

Billy Rennie, defending, told Sheriff Lorna Drummond that Tyler was no longer working before adding he would reserve any mitigation until the next calling of the case.

Tyler will return to court in March and was placed on the sex offenders’ register meantime.

His bail order was allowed to continue.

