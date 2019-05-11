Gregor Townsend visits Dundee to raise charity cash at ‘Question of Sport’ event

Scotland rugby boss Gregor Townsend was in Dundee helping to raise vital funds for charity.

Townsend was the special guest at a Sports Challenge Dinner in the Apex Hotel.

The annual Question of Sport-style event raised thousands for Scottish children’s charities, The Yard and Children’s Aid.

This year’s fundraiser once again boasted a premier line-up with quiz hosts rugby legend Andy Nicol and Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally joining representatives from event organisers and the charities being supported.

Organised by Thorntons Solicitors and Thorntons Investment Management Ltd, the Sports Challenge Dinner – which was once again a sell-out – was another huge success.

Colin Graham, chairman at Thorntons, said: “Over the last five years we have raised more than £140,000 for local children’s charities through this event and we are pleased the 2019 dinner has added to this total.”