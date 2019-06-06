Greggs eyeing up sixth store on Lochee Road

Bakery giant Gregg’s is eyeing up a sixth Dundee store – spelling good news for sausage roll lovers across the city.

A planning application for the new Lochee Road shop – next to the relocated Poundstretcher – is being reviewed by Dundee City Council officers, with a decision expected imminently.

Documents show the new cafe, if approved, will seat up to 20 people for sit-in snacking on the edge of the Blackness Industrial Area.

The plans also suggest the bakery chain expects the store to do well, with space set aside for additional ovens and storage fridges and freezers in future.

Partial demolition of the unit which Greggs will occupy will open up more space for parking.

A warrant to carry out that work is still with the council.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: “We’re looking into the possibility of opening a new shop in Dundee on Lochee Road later this year and will have more information when exactly soon.”

The planned opening comes at a time of buoyant sales for Greggs, which opened its first store in Newcastle in 1951.

The “exceptional” popularity of its new vegan sausage roll has been partially credited with a 9.6% rise in sales at the start of 2019, according to financial reports.

The firm’s chief executive Roger Whiteside said in March: “Greggs has started 2019 in great form, helped in part by the publicity surrounding the launch of our vegan-friendly sausage roll.”

Local stores reported high demand for the vegan sausage rolls after they arrived in January, with some shops having to turn hungry vegans away due to a lack of stock.

Dundonians rated the plant-based pastry as “pretty good” in a Tele taste test, with some failing to tell the difference between it and the traditional meaty version.

In all, Greggs has five stores in Dundee, including three in the city centre and one in Broughty Ferry.

It closed a premises on Perth Road in 2016.