Greggs bakery heir convicted of nine sex attacks on boys

The heir to the Greggs bakery chain has been found guilty of nine counts of indecently assaulting boys.

Colin Gregg, 75, was found guilty on Friday of offences involving four victims which happened over a 30 year period between the 1960s and the 1990s.

Gregg, of Gosforth, Newcastle, showed no reaction as he stood in the dock at Leeds Crown Court for the verdicts, which were returned after almost 12 hours of jury deliberations.

Gregg helped to build up the family business in the 1960s but later became a teacher and a social worker. He will sentenced at later date.

Gregg was granted bail and will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on March30 at 2pm.

The jury found Gregg guilty by a majority on eight of the counts and unanimously on the ninth.

Judge Robin Mairs told him that the fact he was granting bail was no indication of sentence.

He said: “These are serious matters and a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

The trial at Leeds was a retrial.

A jury failed to reach a verdict when Gregg was tried last year in Newcastle.