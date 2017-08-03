Dundee hasn’t been ruled out for a new Greggs drive-thru as the popular bakery plans to roll out an array of stores across the country.

The revelation comes just over a month after a successful trial of the initiative in Greater Manchester, in which locals were able to order the baker’s popular pasties and pies from the comfort of their vehicles, without ever having to turn off the ignition.

It’s understood the plans are in the early stages with nothing set in stone, but the chain is seeking locations to open drive-thru shops across the UK and nowhere has been ruled out.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: “Following the successful opening of our first Greggs Drive Thru in Irlam, Greater Manchester, we are looking into potential locations so we can bring the format to other parts of the UK.”

Dundee will soon see a drive-thru Starbucks open at the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate and plans have been drawn up for a Costa at the other end of the Kingsway.

The concept of drive-thrus for shops other than the traditional fast food outlets is becoming increasingly popular and we could see yet another spring up in the area.

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said he was surprised the company hadn’t thought of the idea before.

Greggs chief executive, Roger Whiteside (Greggs)

He said: “We opened our first ‘Drive-Thru’ shop at Irlam, Greater Manchester, in June and have been encouraged by its popularity, indicating a demand for further drive-thru locations.

“We are very excited by it – it’s got off to a flying start. It’s been interesting and exciting to see how well customers have taken to it.

“Customers are very taken by the idea of not having to leave their cars. We wondered if they would be welcoming to do this, and it’s been very positive – I don’t understand why we haven’t done this years ago.”