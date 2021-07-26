Sport / Dundee FC Greg Stewart: St Johnstone make move to land ex-Rangers and Dundee star By George Cran July 26, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 5:22 pm Greg Stewart celebrates scoring for Rangers. Double cup holders St Johnstone have moved to bolster their attacking options by offering a deal to Greg Stewart. The former Dundee and Rangers man is a free agent since leaving Ibrox at the end of last season and it is understood Saints are keen to snap him up. With the Premiership restart on the horizon and a Europa League qualifier to come next week, the Perth club want to add creativity to their frontline. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe