Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Greg Stewart: Former Dundee favourite links up with ex-St Johnstone boss in India following Rangers exit

By Alan Temple
September 12, 2021, 2:51 pm
On the move: Stewart
On the move: Stewart

Former Dundee forward Greg Stewart has welcomed the prospect of a ‘new adventure’ after joining Indian Super League outfit Jamshedpur.

The 31-year-old links up with ex-St Johnstone manager Owen Coyle with the Men of Steel following his summer exit from Rangers.

Ironically, Stewart was the subject of interest from McDiarmid Park during the close-season but opted to continue his career abroad.

“It’s a new adventure for me and one I am really looking forward to,” Stewart told Jamshedpur’s official website.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience to work under Owen Coyle and give everything on the pitch to get silverware for Jamshedpur.”

‘Menacing’

Stewart bagged 32 goals during two campaigns at Dens Park following his arrival from Cowdenbeath in 2014, cultivating a potent partnership with Kane Hemmings.

He also turned out for Birmingham, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock — and Coyle reckons Jamshedpur have secured a major coup.

Delighted: Coyle

Coyle added: “We were looking for a versatile and creative midfielder in the market to complete a menacing group of attacking players for our squad.

“Greg fits that perfectly. He comes with exemplary experience of playing in the biggest leagues across the UK.

“He had an amazing opportunity to play for one of the Glasgow giants which shows he has a strong and winning mentality.”