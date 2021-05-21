Greens to tackle “urgent challenge” of climate change and create Green Yes with new government spokespeople

The Scottish Greens are unveiling their official spokespeople for the next parliament, saying they will tackle the “urgent challenge” of climate change and will campaign for independence with a ‘Green Yes’ case.

Earlier this week, Nicola Sturgeon appointed her new government ministers, and Douglas Ross unveiled his shadow cabinet for the next five years.

Today the Greens revealed their government spokespeople, with co-leader Patrick Harvie continuing to lead on finance and the constitution.

This will see him focus on issues such as taxation, Europe, Scottish independence and all levels of government.

The party adds this brief will include developing a case for “Green Yes” in the next parliament.

Lorna Slater meanwhile, the party’s co-leader, will become the spokeswoman for economic recovery and green industrial strategy, which the Greens say is two of their main focuses for the coming years.

Ms Slater, who is also an engineer in the renewables industry, will be responsible for the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and reducing Scotland’s carbon emissions, as well as industry, trade unions, fair work, non-transport infrastructure and trade policy.

Ariane Burgess will be the spokeswoman for communities, land reform housing and rural affairs, and Maggie Chapman will be leading the party’s case for justice, equality and human rights.

Ross Greer will be the spokesman for education, culture and external affairs, and Gillian Mackay will focus on health and social care for the Scottish Green Party.

Our @scottishgreens spokespeople have been announced. Delighted I'll be continuing with education, culture & external affairs 👩‍🏫🎨🌍 pic.twitter.com/V8gjpJv6dh — Ross Greer (@Ross_Greer) May 21, 2021

Finally Mark Ruskell will be the party’s spokesman for the environment, climate and transport.

Alison Johnstone, who was elected as a Green MSP for the Lothian region, will not take on any spokesperson roles for the party as she became the parliament’s presiding officer last week.

Co-leader Lorna Slater says these appointments show the talent and expertise the Green Party has to offer at parliament, and says they will work for a green recovery that benefits everyone.

She said: “The Scottish Greens will work constructively in this parliament for a green recovery that leaves no one behind and tackles the urgent challenge of the climate emergency.

“We have our biggest mandate in the history of the Scottish Parliament, and a team with talent and expertise to speak on behalf of our movement and secure the pro-independence majority.”