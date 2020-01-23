Greens of Dundee pulls out of Waterfront railway station retail unit bid

Greens of Dundee has announced it is pulling out of a plan to bring a convenience store to the city’s railway station, setting the Waterfront vision back after years of discussion.

A spokesman for operator Eros Retail said the decision was one made with “heartfelt regret”. However the firm has expressed frustration with Dundee City Council over what it called a lack of engagement on the plans.

In a statement the firm said:”It is with heartfelt regret that we have reached the conclusion we will no longer be progressing with the retail unit at Dundee Railway Station.

“After initially expressing interest in the site within the Waterfront in May 2017, we have submitted at least three proposals to Dundee City Council as landlords.

“The initial proposal was for a state-of-the-art convenience store to have been open in the site as early as January 2018.

“Since then we have met various deadlines set by the Council as well as initiating over 60 communications over the last two-and-a-half years.

“Unfortunately, we simply have not seen the same level of engagement from the Council and are disappointed they have not entertained various requests to meet directly and get the project on track.”

© Supplied

Concerns have been expressed a number of times in recent weeks over the perceived lack of progress at Dundee’s Waterfront. Both the retail unit and an adjacent cafe unit at the station are unfilled 18 months after opening – and the search is still on for tenants to fill the Earl Grey Building at Site 6.

The Eros Retail statement added: “It is regretful that the Council are unable to support a local, independent business with an ambitious vision for both the site and the Waterfront development as a whole.

“In stark contrast, the support seen from various councillors has been fully welcomed including at the licensing board meeting last year.

“With much of our team having spent a significant amount of their lives in Dundee, we have always had and will continue to have an extremely close connection with the city.

“However, for the foreseeable future, and with the current policies of the Council, we will have to continue our growth elsewhere and for now, it appears our valued customers will only be able to visit their local Greens in either Fife or Aberdeenshire.”

Dundee City Council is yet to comment on why talks between itself and Eros broke down.

A spokesman said: “Council officers and our agents Rydens are continuing discussions with parties interested in becoming potential occupants of the units at the railway station.”