Greens of Dundee firm in talks over opening shop at Dundee Railway Station

A small chain of corner shops is eyeing one of the units at Dundee’s new railway station entrance – suggesting one of the lots will finally be occupied.

Eros Retail Ltd – which trades under the name Greens of Dundee in the city – is in discussions with estate agents Ryden about occupying one of the Waterfront units.

Harris Aslam, director of the Scottish convenience store firm, said negotiations were at an “advanced” stage.

“Our vision for the store is for it to be the pinnacle of food retailing, set within the heart of the city at the gateway to Dundee,” he said.

“This creates an opportunity to highlight the best of Dundee to the almost two million passengers travelling through the station every year, as well as visitors to the Waterfront and the V&A.

“We are excited by the extremely positive reputation Dundee is quickly gaining and are delighted to be investing in the city.”

Should a deal be struck, Mr Aslam expects about £350,000 to be invested in the store – with up to 35 jobs created on the site as a result.

Greens will pay staff the real living wage, in line with guidelines issued to businesses setting up shop on the Waterfront by Dundee City Council.

The discussions are the first solid sign of interest in the railway station units for some time – but no decision has yet been made.

A council spokesman said nothing had been signed between the authority and the retailer.

He said: “A number of parties have expressed interest in the Dundee railway station retail unit and our agent, Ryden LLP, continues to have dialogue with them.

“At this point we have not selected a preferred tenant.”

Council chiefs opened the railway station to great fanfare last July, albeit with neither the shop unit nor a facing cafe occupied.

It is believed supermarket giant Sainsbury’s had been among those considering the unit – but it has since opted for the Perth Road unit once occupied by Eros themselves.

Insiders with knowledge of discussions say the council’s living wage policy deterred larger firms which do not pay the higher rate.