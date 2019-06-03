Greenpeace group hold event outside the V&A to raise awareness of World Oceans Day

The Dundee Greenpeace group held a colourful event outside the V&A to raise awareness of World Oceans Day, which takes place on Saturday.

The group gathered outside the design museum bedecked in blue face paint, dressed in blue, while wearing blue wigs. The event was an opportunity to show world leaders how much people care about the oceans and want to protect them.

Activists are calling on the UK Government to put its weight behind a Global Ocean Treaty to create a network of ocean sanctuaries protecting marine wildlife from destructive industries.

Leon Fields, a Dundee Greenpeace volunteer who took part in creating the “blue wave” said: “It’s fantastic that a sea of people got together to show their support for a strong Global Ocean Treaty.

“More than 50% of the oxygen in the atmosphere comes from the ocean, and the oxygen absorbs a large proportion of carbon dioxide.

“Our oceans therefore play a vital role in protecting us from climate change.

“They are also a vital habitat for the sea creatures we know and love, such as whales and turtles.”

Leon continued: “The government must now surf this wave of support and push for a strong treaty at the upcoming UN negotiations.”