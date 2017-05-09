Greenock Morton 1 Dundee United 2: Second half rally gives United victory.

A second half surge gave Dundee United a crucial advantage after last night’s Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg at Morton.

The Tangerines had to battle back from an early Thomas O’Ware header that had the home team up at the break. And at times they had to defend desperately to avoid falling further behind.

But there was a massive improvement after the interval and goals from Simon Murray and Blair Spittal secured a vital win. Having lost just once at Tannadice all season, they’ll fancy their chances of completing the job when the sides face up there in Friday’s second leg.

United made two changes from the side that drew here on Saturday to set up tonight’s clash. William Edjenguele and Murray both returned from suspension, meaning Coll Donaldson and Ali Coote dropped down to the bench.

As expected, after resting a string of players at the weekend because they knew they could not finish any higher than fourth, Morton made five changes to their starting line-up.

The visitors were on the attack from the kick off and that brought a corner inside the first minute and the game’s first chance. Spittal took the kick and when home ‘keeper Derek Gaston couldn’t gather, the ball broke to Thomas Mikkelsen who blazed a shot over from near the penalty spot.

It was an encouraging start, but with seven minutes on the clock the Tangerines were behind. Morton forced a throw on their right and when Lawrence Shankland launched a long one into the penalty box, Thomas O’Ware netted with a looping header.

Things were almost worse as a long range shot from Michael Tidser crashed off the bar with Cammy Bell in the United goal beaten. Morton went close again when a Jamie Lindsay cross was flicked towards goal by Gary Oliver at the front post, forcing Bell into a sharp save.

Then there were home appeals for a penalty as Oliver went down when he and Edjenguele collided just inside the area. Referee Willie Collum quickly waved them away and it did seem Oliver had gone down a touch easy.

United seemed to be having problems facing into a setting sun, but there was no getting away from the fact they were not playing well and the first half belonged to Jim Duffy’s team. It ended with a rare tangerine attack, but that came to nothing as Tony Andreu blasted his shot way over the bar.

Early in the second period Murray won a corner on the left for United. Spittal sent it to the back post where Edjenguele got his head to the ball, but Shankland intercepted and calmly headed back to his ‘keeper.

In the 51st minute United were back on level terms thanks to a superb strike. A good move saw Andreu find Spittal and when he fed Murray, the flame-haired striker turned before crashing home a great shot from the edge of the area. It was his 15th, and to date most important, goal of the season.

United were back in the game and another good move saw them go close as Willo Flood’s shot was palmed away by Gaston. The next attack spelled more danger for the home defence and when Andreu shot, O’Ware did well to block.

It was a transformed performance and on 65 minutes Ray McKinnon’s men were ahead via another fine goal. Wato Kuate did well in the middle of the park before squaring the ball to Spittal and from just outside the area he placed a low shot just inside the right post.

All over the pitch the Tangerines were looking a much stronger outfit this half and although Morton were battling hard to get back level, United were looking dangerous on the break. When Mikkelsen broke he was pulled down by O’Ware and the home skipper was lucky to escape with just a yellow card.

At the other end Mark Russell had a go from 20 yards, but the ball sailed a couple of feet over without ever troubling Bell. That was as close as the Ton came second half and in the end, United deserved their win.