Police are investigating after yobs vandalised a Dundee college — just weeks after a £10,000 wrecking spree at the same site.

Four youths launched bricks at D&A College vans, threw traffic cones and set fire to a bin earlier in April, causing extensive damage.

This time, yobs smashed several glass windows of greenhouses used by the horticultural department at the Kingsway Campus on Old Glamis Road.

It is thought they used nearby stones to cause the damage.

They caused several hundred pounds of damage, although the windows have all since been replaced.

Staff first realised something had happened when they arrived to find the scene covered in shattered glass.

CCTV footage has been viewed by police and they are making further inquiries to try to identify the culprits.

It is understood the footage could be handed to schools, so staff can try to identify the culprits.

Billy Grace, head of estates at D&A College, said: “I’ve had the police in to review the CCTV footage.

“It’s a lot clearer than the previous footage we had so hopefully the youths are easier to identify.

“We think it may be the same group but we can’t be sure.

“There was about two or three kids this time around.

“Thankfully the damage wasn’t as bad as the previous time.

“It was 15 different panes that were smashed in this instance.

“It’s a shame, as the area where it happened is where a lot of work has been getting done by the teachers and students. We have had the panels replaced already so it was a couple of hundred pounds to get the issue fixed.

“In general, it’s just been a real nuisance to everybody.”

As a result of the incident, security has been stepped up at the college. Mr Grace added: “We’ve now got security staff carrying out regular patrols to keep an eye on things.

“Thankfully this damage hasn’t been as bad but we don’t want it to happen again.

“I don’t think the schools being off would have helped in terms of getting the children identified but now they are back at school from the Easter break, hopefully the police will be able to have some success.”

A spokesman for the college confirmed to the Tele they were also reviewing its security as a whole and said: “I can confirm we had several of the horticultural department’s greenhouse windows broken last week. They’ve been replaced and we are reviewing our security arrangements.”