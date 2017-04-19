Multi-million-pound plans to create a drive-through Starbucks coffee shop and adjacent restaurant in Dundee have been given the green light.

Dundee City Council’s development and management committee has approved a £4.5m project for a landlocked 1.5 acre land package at the entrance to the city’s Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate off Kingsway West.

Local construction firm Kilmac welcomed the backing from councillors, who voted 15-10 in favour of a site change of use for the Starbucks UK project – the company’s second drive-through outlet in Scotland – and also backed a Marston’s family restaurant and bar on a 14-11 split.

The Fulton Road development is expected to create 60 jobs, with local labour also being used during the construction phase.

Kilmac Group director Derek Ross said: “We are delighted to secure council support for what promises to be an exciting addition to the Dundee commercial scene.

“The committee acknowledged the positive economic benefits that will come from supporting the project, including short term and permanent local employment.

“This development will create around 60 full and part-time jobs, and also offer job security to our local employees.

“The project will also provide an opportunity for Kilmac to invest in trade apprenticeships during the construction phase.

“As a local company we acknowledge the need for the council to protect land earmarked for industrial use but this landlocked site had has been vacant since 1968 and successive marketing attempts over the last 15 years have proved unsuccessful.

“We will be progressing with building warrant and are pencilling-in a start on the Starbucks site in late summer, with an opening envisaged early in 2018.

“Marston’s are experienced operators south of the border within the family restaurant sector and the next stage in the process is securing licence approval.

“The development will provide immediate and long-term benefit to the city.

“Like both Starbucks UK and Marston’s, Kilmac see enormous potential in doing business in Dundee.”

“That is why we are counting down to the opening of our new £1 million office at Delta House on the Technology Park.”