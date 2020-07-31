Green light given to convert former DWP building in Dundee into flats

Plans to convert the city’s former Department for Work and Pensions building into 38 flats has been given the green light by council chiefs.

The home-building arm of Dundee firm McGill announced the news on Friday, after first putting forward its proposals last July.

It is believed the development of the building, which sits on the corner of Gellatly Street and Dock Street, could cost up to £500,000 to complete.

The company says the properties will create “not only affordable housing in a prime location but also provide much needed jobs in the Dundee area throughout the development.”

Graeme Carling, CEO of United Capital, the parent company of McGill, added: “After a 14-month process, we are delighted to finally receive full planning permission on our Gellatly Street development.

“This development will see new affordable housing built in the city centre and will create new, and much-needed building jobs in Dundee.

“When we bought this building in May 2019, with our partners at Cater Homes, we were excited by the opportunity to breathe life back into this disused building. I am looking forward to seeing the work get started.”

The home-building arm of McGill was revived last year after the purchase of the property on Gellatly Street last May, and works alongside development partner Cater Homes.

Cater Homes recently built 19 homes in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, but the city centre development would be be the first project in Dundee during the company’s partnership with McGill.

Cater Homes Director, Steve Choi, said: “Everyone at Cater Homes are excited to have received full planning permission.

“We are looking forward to working with McGill and playing our role in the continued development of Dundee’s Waterfront.”