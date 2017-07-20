One of the motor industry’s biggest names has been given the green light to set up a £5 million showroom in Perth.

The new Porsche Centre will be built at Broxden, on the edge of the city.

Dealership Peter Vardy lodged proposals for the new outlet just days after opening a £7m venture in Dundee.

Peter Vardy says the showroom will create more than 40 full-time equivalent posts, and about 144 temporary jobs during the 30-week construction period.

The company said it hopes to draw customers from around the country, generating more than £20m for the local economy.

There are only three other Porsche Centres in Scotland.