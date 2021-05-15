Green light for new Cowdenbeath auction house and café

Plans to create an new auction house and café at a former industrial building in Fife has been given the green light.

The proposal by Gateside Designs to transform a vacant property at Woodend Business Centre in Cowdenbeath has been given the go ahead by Fife Council.

The application proposed a change of use from a light industrial and manufacturing unit into the new business which will include an ancillary café facility.

The Auction Room will operate on a weekly basis every Thursday between 10am and

8pm and will be open to the public.

A small coffee shop will be formed within the premises to provide refreshments, sandwiches and cakes.

Public toilets and car parking facilities will also be included.

Supporting charities

Commenting on the plans, applicant Allan Jackson said: “The property has been empty for over a year and we are looking to breathe new life in to the business centre and area making around four fulltime jobs and eight part time jobs.

“We will also be working closely with local solicitors who have agreed to come on board for estate clearances and will be contacting local charities such as CHAS, Cancer Research, Chest Heart & Stroke to enable them to sell larger furniture that they often can’t sell within their shops.

“We will also only be emptying our vehicles between business hours.

“Furthermore, we will be keeping a diary of people unloading and loading to ensure the site is kept to a minimum of vehicular traffic at all times.

Weekly auctions to be held

“The Auction Room will operate on a weekly basis holding a sale every Thursday evening the auction will start at 6pm and will finish around 10.30pm and will be open to members of the public.

“This is normal for auction rooms to last around four to five hours depending on lot amounts.”