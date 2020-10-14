Duo share their love of God through free gardening service

Two generous young lads have launched a free gardening service for people struggling in challenging times.

Carter Dixon and Luc Duez, who live together at City Quay, are offering a helping hand to anyone in Dundee who finds it difficult to look after their garden.

And, the service is proving popular already.

The duo, both missionaries of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, came up with the idea in a bid to help out the local community.

Luc, 19, said: “A lot of people are trying to help each other out just now and we wanted to do our part.

“We’re not professionals, so gardening was a service which we could do without being professional and right now when we can’t go into people’s houses.”

The lads advertised their gardening services online just a few days ago and already have around 15 people take them up on their offer.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Carter, 20, said: “We’ve been mowing lawns, cutting hedges, general gardening work, one lady asked us to uplift a bush and another one asked us to do some heavy lifting throwing things into a skip.

“It’s things that they’re not able to do on their own, mostly elderly people, but there have been some people who have been doing extra time at work, like NHS workers, and they’ve not had the time to do their garden.

“Covid has had an effect on everyone and there are a lot of lonely people because of it. We thought this would be a good way of connecting with the community, helping them out and making them feel happy.”

Both Carter, originally from Colchester, and Luc, who grew up in Lille, in the north of France, also spread the word of their church when they meet new people.

Carter said: “As missionaries we meet a lot of new people and try to help out and teach others about Jesus Christ and our church.”

For more information contact carter.dixon@missionary.org