‘Greater normality’ on the horizon for Scotland says Sturgeon as 498 new cases of coronavirus recorded

“Greater normality” is on the horizon for Scotland according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking at her daily briefing from Edinburgh, the first minister said: “The good progress of the vaccination programme and also the declining number of people catching or falling seriously ill with Covid should give us all real encouragement just now that greater normality is firmly on the horizon.”

The first minister told how 1,717,672 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccination and 108,197 people have had their second dose.

Ms Sturgeon said 96% of 65 to 69-year-olds had received their first dose of a vaccine, along with 39% of 60 to 64-year-olds, 33% of 55 to 59-year-olds and 27% of 50 to 54-year-olds.

She warned: “We might face some supply issues next week which could affect vaccination appointments, but we are working hard to try to avoid that.”

She also stressed Scotland is still “on track” to have offered a first dose to everyone aged 50 and above, all unpaid carers and all adults with certain underlying health conditions by the middle of April.

She said she was “hopeful” the Scottish Government may on Tuesday be able to announce some “relatively minor but important changes” to the rules around meeting people outdoors and young people seeing their friends out of doors.

Speaking at her regular coronavirus briefing, she stressed: “It is really important that we don’t get carried away yet. The overall stay-at-home message needs to stay for a bit longer so we don’t send our progress into reverse.

“I am very keen that within that, if we can, we should all get a bit more opportunity to see loved ones as the first steps we take out of this lockdown.”

The first minister told how Scotland recorded 11 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 7,409.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 498 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of these, 37 of the cases were in Tayside, with 22 in Dundee, eight in Angus and seven in Perth and Kinross, while 11 cases were recorded in Fife.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 939 coronavirus deaths registered across Tayside and Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.1% up slightly from 2.5% on the previous day.

There are 666 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 52 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 64 are in intensive care.

“Stick with the rules”

Ms Sturgeon urged people to stick with the rules, saying if people did that she was “really, really optimistic that we will continue to see the progress we need to see to start opening things up and getting us all back to much more reality”.

She said case numbers had now reduced to the level they were at in September or October.

Ms Sturgeon cautioned: “We also know then just how quickly things started to go in the wrong direction.

“It is really important we stick with it for now, hold our nerve, keep suppressing cases while vaccination does its job.

“If we do all of that, we can be really hopeful that there are definitely, at long last, better days lying ahead.”

Routine testing in food production businesses

Speaking about coronavirus testing, Nicola Sturgeon said routine testing was now available for people without symptoms in food production and processing businesses – such as dairies, abattoirs and meat and seafood processing plants.

She said these workplaces present a higher risk of transmission, due to factors such as the cold temperature, high humidity, and limited ventilation.

The first minister said: “We have extended testing to these kind of businesses in order to try to minimise the risk of outbreaks in them.”

Staff will be able to do voluntary lateral flow tests, with results available quickly, Ms Sturgeon said, adding a “growing number” of businesses were signing up for this.

Fall in cases, hospital admissions and mortality rates

National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch said he is “more hopeful” than he has been for some time ahead of discussing the four baskets of measures that the World Health Organisation (WHO) say should be looked at in order to see if a pandemic is under control.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing he told that the last time Scotland reported below 500 cases was at the end of September.

“It is important to balance that we all know what happened from then on, it accelerated very quickly and got out of control very quickly,” he said.

He told that we are around 70 cases per 100,000 people and the last time this was the case in Scotland was at the end of September.

Professor Leitch added that the World Health Organisation has two thresholds where they consider control to be “partly true”, under 50 and under 20.

He told that 12 local authorities on Thursday were below 50 and 25 local authorities were below 100, adding that “there is still some way to go but it is very very encouraging and it is moving downwards”.

Speaking about hospitalisations, Professor Leitch said the seven day moving average is 50 people per day being admitted to hospital in the last seven days, and the last time that was the case was the first week in October.

In the week to the third of March 2021 there were 45 intensive care admissions, versus 72 in the previous seven days. Hospitalisation admissions also fell to 350 in the seven day period most recently versus 542 in the previous seven days.

Professor Leitch says this fall could be due to lockdown but also due to the vaccination programme.

The seven day average of deaths from coronavirus within 28 days of a positive test is 17, with the last time that was true being October 25.

Professor Leitch said that all four data points are moving quite quickly in the right direction.