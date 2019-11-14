Great War Dundee: Successful commemorative project comes to an end after five years

It was in 2011 that Dr Billy Kenefick and Dr Derek Patrick conceived the idea of the Great War Dundee project.

Formed as a partnership with a number of local cultural, educational and commercial organisations, the project was established to commemorate World War I and its impact on Dundee.

Now with the project coming to an end the chairman of Great War Dundee, Dr Billy Kenefick, has reflected on the project’s journey.

© DC Thomson

Speaking about its creation, the retired senior lecturer at the university said: “It seemed to me that everybody was trying to find some way of commemorating the war as it was coming up to 2014.

“We looked, we talked to a few people across Scotland and realised that we had enough within the city of Dundee to tell a story. “In telling the story of that city, we’d be telling one element of that story for Scotland as a whole.

With the assistance of Matthew Jarron, curator of the university’s museum collections and secretary of the Abertay Historical Society, the group directed their efforts towards raising funds to move the project forwards.

After applying for Heritage Lottery Funding, they received £77,000 just in time for their official August 2014 launch event.

Their commitment to creating a dialogue around the relationship between the First World War and the people of Dundee paid off.

The city became the national commemoration of the Battle of Loos after its “hugely successful” 100th anniversary event, where the Scottish Government injected £20,000 of funding into the project.

© DC Thomson

Of all the fascinating stories Dr Kenefick has encountered during his tenure, one specific tale stands out for him. “One of the highlights for me was when we opened the post office time capsule,” he said. “It featured a collection of letters, advertisements and posters.

“Despite being lost, we suddenly recovered it a couple of years before the anniversary of the war.

© DC Thomson

“We opened that in the presence of the Lord Provost, in the City Chambers.”

The memorial was created by post office workers in 1921 and was tracked down, nearly 100 years later, by 56-year-old amateur historian Janice Kennedy as she researched her family history.

Dr Kenefick added: “There was a particularly poignant letter written by a woman called Annie Lamont.

© DC Thomson

“She was talking about what she had been through, from a woman’s perspective, celebrating the fact that women were getting the vote and how she was desperate to use that vote to get Winston Churchill out of power.”

Looking towards the future, the honorary senior research fellow is hopeful that the project and the work that it does will still have a place, in some form.

He said: “We’d like to have one last meeting with the partnership group, saying a fond and official farewell to our project leader Fiona Sinclair.

“We’ve got enough money to keep the website going for a while. You could say that this is the beginning of preparations for the next anniversary.

“I’ve been involved with this for a long time so I’ll be quite happy to step back and let someone else decide where it can go.”

He added: “I would like to see ourselves being available for small groups and individuals to apply for a bit of funding.

“I’d also like to think we could offer assistance and advice with research projects.”