‘Great to see’ — Dundee’s response to firm’s toy appeal brought Christmas joy to families in need

Millar Family Funeral Directors has thanked generous locals who made donations to its Christmas toy appeal.

The Dundee business donated a whole host of toys to families in need, giving kids gifts that they may not have received otherwise.

Owner Graham Millar said: “All of the presents came from individuals in the community. We also had some donations from Dundee University who had put out a box and asked students and staff to donate.

“We were quite surprised by the amount we got. It was great to see so many people make the effort.

“My wife Suzanne and I have been doing this for 10 years now but this is the first time under our business name.

“We didn’t expect to receive half the amount we did, so we will definitely do it again.”