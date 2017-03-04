Great Tapestry of Scotland to return to Dundee Verdant Works

The Great Tapestry of Scotland will return to Dundee in August as part of a two-month exhibition.

The work, which details more than 2,000 years of Scotland’s history, was the brainchild of author Alexander McCall Smith.

The exhibition will take place between August 26 and October 22 at the city’s jute and social history museum, Verdant Works, on West Henderson’s Wynd.

Smith worked with historian Alistair Moffat and artist Andrew Crummy to create the tapestry between spring 2012 and September 2013.

Stitched by more than 1,000 volunteers, it was Scotland’s largest community art project.

Measuring 143 metres long in total, each of the hanging’s 160 panels took more than 500 hours to sew.

Dundee solicitors Blackadders LLP have sponsored the event, with the Alexander Moncur Trust enabling the museum’s operators, Dundee Heritage Trust, to host the exhibition.

Marjory Knowles, chairwoman of the Alexander Moncur Trust, said: “The tapestry is an extraordinary celebration of Scottish history and a wonderful community endeavour that has really captured the public imagination.

“We hope that many local people plus tourists from far and wide will visit the impressive exhibition.”

The first Dundee showing of the Great Tapestry of Scotland took place last year, between March and May, and proved popular, attracting almost 8,000 visitors during its run.

This new display will exhibit 82 detailed panels depicting important historic events such as the Vikings’ invasion of Scotland, the massacre at Glencoe, the first Edinburgh Festival, the miners’ strike in the 1980s, and the founding of Scottish rugby with the first Scotland v England match.

Paul Jennings, executive director of Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “It is fantastic to have the second part of the Great Tapestry of Scotland at Verdant Works this year.

“It was such a successful event last year and the High Mill is the perfect venue for it. We are extremely grateful to Blackadders LLP and the Alexander Moncur Trust for supporting this exhibition.”

The museum will also re-display seven of the most popular panels from last year, including the Discovery Sails from Dundee, and Dundee: Jute, Journalism, both stitched by local volunteers.