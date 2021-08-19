Great shot: Carnoustie Women’s Open golf spectators to be offered Covid jab

Spectators at the Women’s Open golf in Carnoustie this weekend will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccine from NHS Tayside staff operating a drop-in clinic.

A tent in the spectator village will operate each day between Friday and Sunday (August 22) for officials, staff and spectators at the tournament.

Vaccinators from NHS Tayside will staff the clinic each day between 11am and 7pm, offering first and second doses of the coronavirus vaccine to all those who are eligible.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for anyone aged 16 to 39 who needs their first or second dose, while those over 40 will be given the AstraZeneca jab.

‘Grab a jab at the golf’

Anyone who has waited eight weeks or longer since their first dose will be able to get their second vaccination at the Women’s Open – with no appointment needed.

NHS Tayside has thanked organisers for allowing them to operate the clinic at the event in Carnoustie.

Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside’s director of public health, said: “Our vaccination team is delighted to be able to offer jabs to people who will be visiting Carnoustie for the AIG Women’s Open.

“It’s quick and easy to get vaccinated so if you’re going to Carnoustie this weekend, and need a first or second dose, pop into our clinic and grab a jab.

“I would like to thank The R&A and the AIG Women’s Open for giving us this opportunity and supporting the vaccination campaign.”

Dr Andrew Murray, chief medical officer for the AIG Women’s Open, said: “We are pleased to be working with NHS Tayside, Angus Council and the Scottish Government to support the drive to encourage people to get vaccinated and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“The pop-up vaccine clinic at the AIG Women’s Open provides the opportunity for spectators to grab a jab whilst watching world class sport at Carnoustie.

“Watching golf can bring other health wins – our spectators take an average of 11,500 steps.”

It has been recommended that spectators take a later flow test before attending the event, and testing kits will be made available on-site for fans too.

Up to 8,000 spectators are expected at the site each day – with the championship expected to bring a £6 million economic boost.