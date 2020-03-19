Great menu and freshly cooked food at the Kilted Kangaroo in Dundee

The Kilted Kangaroo

Roseangle, Dundee

£57.50 for food . . . a bit more for drinks!

I’d eat here again any time. The prices are reasonable, the food is fresh and the service is good.

Six of us were heading out for Saturday afternoon drinks and eats.

We’d found the menu online and liked the look of it so booked a table.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The bar was busy. It’s set out in three areas – seating in front and to the side of the bar, then a conservatory type area round the back of it and more tables through towards the front of the building.

There are wooden floors and lots of Australian touches – the logo is a map of the country with the name in the middle and it pops up everywhere. Seats vary from low tables and high tables to bar stools and benches and there are several TVs which were showing sport when we were in.

The large kitchen hatch opens on to the bar. You can see all the dishes being served and they all looked good.

The menu has nine categories – small plates, ribs and wings, loaded fries, burgers and dogs, from the outback (including kangaroo burgers and steak), side lines (halloumi fries, garlic bread, etc), pizza, favourites and the healthy outbacker (vegetarian options).

We ordered a small fish supper (£7.95), a steak sandwich (£9.95), a steak pie (9.95), a Caesar salad with chicken and bacon (9.95) a Cajun chicken pasta (£10.95) and classic burger with fries (8.95). The Caesar salad orderer had threatened to have nachos – how is that ever a main course?

She said as they can be served with chicken or chilli that made them a main course. I’m not convinced.

Another friend was very specific that she wanted just a plain burger on its own . . . so no lettuce tomato or sauce with it? Oh no she says, I want all of them. So it was more a classic burger with EVERYTHING then . . .

Ethan took our order and was friendly, attentive and fun – if perhaps a little nervous of the burger lady because we told him she was trouble.

We had drinks while we waited and I wasn’t watching the clock as we were busy chatting, but the food came out in reasonable time and looked fabulous.

The small fish was a good size and in crispy batter. Two of the girls shared that and the pasta, which was in a creamy flavoursome sauce with “just the right amount of heat” and slivers of pasta and served with two slices of garlic bread.

The menu had said the steak pie came with mushrooms, fries and garden peas. I was poised to steal the mushrooms, but there were none, which suited the diner as she doesn’t like them. Everything on the plate was enjoyed.

The salad was a good sized portion with plenty of dressing and crispy croutons with a lot of chicken and bacon – and obviously more meal-like than nachos!

That wee plain burger with nothing but everything on it, was apparently very tasty too.

I made a bit of a mistake with my order. The steak sandwich was described as beef strips and fried onions in a pepper sauce on toasted bread with mayo, lettuce and served with salad and fries.

For some reason I’d thought the pepper sauce would be capsicum rather than black pepper – it wasn’t and I’m not a pepper lover.

However, it was a good mistake as everything else was delicious enough that I could forgive the wee peppery taste. The beef was tender, the fried onions moist, the sauce tasty. The salad was thin strips of peppers and onion in a dressing and it all pulled together well and the skinny fries were just as they should be. I’d order it again.