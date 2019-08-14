Great-great-great granddaughter of Dr Thomas Wise visits Dundee for exhibition celebrating her ancestor

Tracing a family tree is often an eye-opening experience – but how often do you look up your ancestors and find them being celebrated on the other side of the world?

That is exactly what American insurance agent Lucy Goodpaster found when she discovered her relative was the subject of the latest exhibition at The McManus.

The Indianapolis resident is the great-great-great granddaughter of Dundee man Dr Thomas Alexander Wise – as featured in the museum’s Wise Ways exhibition.

Lucy, 58, has now made a journey to Dundee to see her ancestor’s collection of objects from all over the Eastern Hemisphere.

She was even able to meet some distant relatives, Val Jardine and Samatha Hunter, who each count Dr Wise’s aunt Grace as an ancestor.

Lucy said the exhibit was “fantastic – just wonderful,” after surveying Dr Wise’s collections of amulets, writings and other souvenirs from his time working in India in the 19th Century.

Lucy was clued in on her family history in March this year, after her mother took ill. In the week she spent looking after her in North Carolina, Lucy was introduced to a unique family heirloom – a tin-lined chest full of Dr Wise’s preserved journals.

She then dug deeper into the history of her ancestor, who she refers to affectionately by his initials TAW.

“My mum’s health event was a wake-up call for her, that there needed to be plans in place (for her possessions),” she said.

“She had always had this big old chair with the Wise family crest on, and an oil painting of TAW, and I wanted those.

“So during this I’m looking at the portrait I was getting and wondering if there was anyone out there who knew anything about him. And then I found this paper by Diana Lange.”

The paper by Dr Lange was an analysis of the Wise Collection – a collection of large-scale maps showing Tibet and aspects of the surrounding Himalayan landscape gathered by Dr Wise. A selection of the maps, usually held in the British Library, are on display in Dundee.

Dr Lange got in touch with Lucy – who, by now, was starting to realise the value of her mother’s trunk – after the American detailed her family history in an online feedback form on the academic paper.

The researcher told her about Dundee where she was due to give a talk on Dr Wise’s maps and with that plans were made.

Lucy joked: “My poor husband. In May I was putting the pieces together to come here and he was like, ‘you just gotta do this’.

“My mum is so excited for me – she’s 85 and if travel wasn’t so hard she would be here.

“I’m quite proud to see all of this – it’s so remarkable.

“I like his ingenuity – he wanted to change things from the inside rather than just tell people how to do things better.

“I think he would’ve been a very neat man to know.”

Christina Donald, early history curator at The McManus, said the news Dr Wise has relatives who have kept his legacy alive is a rare, but very welcome, development in his story.

She said: “This sort of thing never happens.

“I think Thomas Wise would be pleased to see his relatives going all over the world like him.”