Dundee gran May celebrates turning 100 – but only clocks up 25 birthdays due to leap-year birth

A woman will celebrate turning 100 today – despite only celebrating 25 birthdays in her life.

May Christie, from Dundee, was born on February 29 1920 and since then has only had 25 ‘real’ birthdays.

The centenarian celebrated the occasion surrounded by her family and friends at her home at Harestane Carehome.

May, who was born and bred in Dundee, was married to her husband Peter for 60 years until he died in 2007.

Her son, Peter, 77 said: “She has got four children, two sons and two daughters, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grand children and three great-great-grandchildren. It’s quite an achievement.

May has lived in the care home since June last year and until then had lived in a sheltered housing complex. Over the years she has lived in various estates across Dundee and was one of the first tenants in the Blackshade prefabricated tenement buildings in Ardler built after the Second World War.

Peter said: “She still gets her hair done every week, gets her nails done, she is very concise about her dress and things like that.”

Throughout her life May held a variety of jobs including working at the Keiler Factory and DM Brown’s.

While the milestone would be a cause for celebration for any family, Mary’s is even more unique given she was born on a day that only comes round once every four years.

Peter said: “I think it is quite unique. I don’t think there is many people that can say they are 100 on February 29. It is an unusual situation. I think she still thinks she is 25, she is actually younger than my granddaughter.

“Harestane has been great for her.

“The staff and manager are all very good to her and we could not ask for any more. They are very attentive.

“My mum sometimes says that she cannot be 100 and I tell her, ‘If you have a son at 77 it’s a distinct possibility’.

“She was still playing bingo until last year at the age of 99 and would be taken there twice a week. But she broke her leg and doesn’t go now.

“When she was younger she loved going ballroom dancing with my dad and also loved Scottish Country Dancing.

“And for a short while my mum also played badminton, but that was a long time ago now.

“She and my dad were members of the Logie Club for years and she would also go with her friends regularly on a Tuesday night right up until she was 90. She was very sociable and loved a night out.

“And she would also go regularly to Lochee Parish Church.”

He added: “My mum has always kept active and that has kept her going over the years.

“She also looked after my dad for a long time after he suffered a stroke and was house-bound but she was still living on her own in sheltered housing until she broke her leg a year ago and was hospitalised for a while.

“However, she took part in a lot of things at the sheltered housing complex.

“The party is going to be quite an open affair and we have relatives coming from Edinburgh and as far away as Fraserburgh for the occasion.

“So they are coming from near and far to celebrate her big birthday.

“It will be a great occasion and especially as we nearly lost her at Christmas time there when she had a dose of pneumonia. But although she lost a lot of weight she pulled through.”