A Dundee woman’s efforts to save her family’s dog have paid off after the Great Dane was approved for surgery as part of Channel 4 show The Supervet.

Zeus, believed to be the largest dog in Scotland, suffers from wobbler syndrome, a debilitating and painful illness that makes it difficult to walk.

Kerry Stewart has been busy fundraising, as well as taking Zeus for various scans and consultations around the UK.

She has now been given the news that the gigantic pet will be operated on by Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, one of the UK’s top veterinarians.

Kerry said: “The last time we went down to see him we were filmed and there is likely to be more filming before Zeus appears on TV. We were told he won’t appear on this series but the next one.

“A date for his operation has been set for May 30 and we’ll go down to Surrey the day before.

“The insurance will cover some of the cost but not all of it. I just hope everything goes well.”

Zeus’s bill for the operation is almost as colossal as him, standing at £15,000.

The pooch is a former show star and belongs to Kerry’s mum Veronica Mcleod and her partner David McKellar.

The five-year-old first began having problems walking last year and just before Christmas he had surgery, which was unsuccessful.

This year his condition worsened and he now needs a sling to help him take the few steps he is able to do without falling.

Wobbler syndrome is a disease of the spine within the neck, resulting in poor transmission of nerve signals between the brain and the body.

It tends to affect large and giant breeds such as Great Danes and Doberman Pinschers.

The Supervet show follows Professor Fitzpatrick and his team as they treat some of the UK’s hardest-to-cure pets.

The programme tells the emotional stories of pets who might otherwise be beyond saving.