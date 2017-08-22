Great British Bake Off return sees Dundee restaurant give away free cake

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Dundee eatery renowned for its homemade cakes is to give away a slice to patrons for free.

Kingsway Farm will give away free cake to diners to celebrate the launch of the new Great British Bake Off series.

The King’s Cross Road eatery hopes to whet locals’ appetites with the sweet offer.

However, folk only have a limited time to claim their cake.

The offer is only running next Tuesday (August 29) from 5pm to 7pm and the code phrase “Great British cake-away” must be said when ordering.

Derek Reilly, general manager at Kingsway Farm, said: “We can’t wait for the return of The Great British Bake Off, but everyone knows how difficult it can be to combat those cake cravings.

“We want to help the people of Dundee by offering them a free piece of delicious homemade cake to eat in, or cake-away and enjoy while they watch the show at home.”

“With a dedicated team of expert cake-a-tiers baking fresh cakes on site every day, they really are our star bakers – no soggy bottoms here!”

Farmhouse Inns, who run Kingsway Farm, say complimentary cake will be available on a first come first served basis to those who purchase a main meal.

Full terms and conditions can be found on their Facebook page.

It’s all change for the hit TV show. Judge Paul Hollywood has opted to remain on the judging panel, and joins Prue Leith in whipping the bakers into shape with Mary Berry dropping out.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding take over as hosts from Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

The new series of the show, which controversially switched to Channel 4 from the BBC, airs next Tuesday at 8pm.