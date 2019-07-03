Graves defaced in vandal attack with ‘satan’ scrawled on one headstone in Dundee

Vandals have attacked gravestones in the historic Howff cemetery in the centre of Dundee, scrawling the word Satan across one of the centuries-old monuments.

The headstone, visible from the Barrack Street entrance, was daubed with pink and blue chalk.

The gravestone was erected by merchant John Robertson in memory of a number of his children who died between 1797 and 1812. An iron gravestone on the other side of the burial ground was also targeted, with a cross drawn on it.

Howff Conservation Group chairman Simon Goulding visited the site yesterday to assess the damage.

The culprits appeared to have pressed so hard on the stone that marks were left behind, but Mr Goulding said he hoped the effects would not be lasting.

It was the latest in a number of incidents at the Howff, which dates back to the 16th Century and is home to one of the most important collections of gravestones in Scotland. The burial yard is protected as a Category A listed building.

The Howff was not the only property targeted in the latest spree. Crosses were daubed along the wall of the nearby Dundee Criminal Justice Services building on Barrack Street, while lewd messages were scrawled along Ward Road.