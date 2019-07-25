Judith raises £3k for Ninewells after staff saved her life following serious accident

A Dundee woman has raised more than £3,000 after surviving a serious accident last year.

Judith Lindsay suffered serious injuries and spent two months in the major trauma ward and the intensive care unit at Ninewells following a car crash in December.

She has since organised a sponsored walk to raise money for the hospital that saved her life.

She said: “The target was £500 and an incredible £3,060 was donated.”

Judith also praised the care she received from the staff at Ninewells following her accident.

She said: “Both wards saved my life because of their excellent care.

“It has allowed me to carry on my life and I’m so grateful to the staff that I can make new memories with my family and friends.”

Debby Kelly, charge nurse at the hospital’s major trauma ward, hailed the donation and the help it will bring to other patients.

She said: “We are very grateful to receive this donation, which we will use to improve the stay and journey for patients.

“Judith was one of our first patients following the opening of the major trauma ward and it is so inspiring to us all to see how well she has recovered following her injuries.

“To see her now enjoying her life surrounded by her family and friends is what we hope for with all our patients.”