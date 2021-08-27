News / Dundee Grassroots consultation to be launched over church closures in Tayside and Fife By Emma O'Neill August 27, 2021, 7:08 am Craigiebank Church is to be knocked down. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Churches across Tayside and Fife could face closure amid rapidly declining congregations. The Church of Scotland is to launch a grassroots consultation over the merging of churches as parishioner numbers continue to drop. Among the buildings being looked at are St Luke’s in Dundee as well as Broughty Ferry’s New Kirk and St James. The High Kirk in Dundee is to be sold off. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe