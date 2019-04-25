Grasp chances that come our way urges Dundee boss Jim McIntyre

Boss Jim McIntyre has urged his Dundee players to grasp any opportunity they get at Motherwell this weekend as they try to plot an unlikely route to safety.

The Dark Blues have plunged to the bottom of the Premiership table after eight defeats on the bounce and are clear favourites at the bookies to remain there come the end of the campaign.

Six points behind and with a poor goal difference compared with St Mirren in 11th, Dens boss Jim has said his side need to win all four remaining games to keep themselves in the top flight.

The silver lining for the manager, however, is that his side still have a chance to do that.

He said: “We still have an opportunity, it’s a small one but it’s an opportunity and that’s the crumb of comfort we have to take.

“The run we have been on has been damaging but the thing we have to look at is that we could have been out of it by now.

“There is still a chance to pick up points.

“We have spoken about key moments for a number of weeks and we have to make better decisions.

“When you get into good positions and don’t capitalise on them, it hammers the confidence and that’s what we have seen in recent weeks.”

And Jim has urged his team to give more than they have when getting into these good positions, starting at Fir Park this weekend.

“We do have a lot of experienced players and we all need to do a bit more than what we are doing,” he said.

“I have said that for weeks.

“We need to show the quality in the key moments.

“I sound like a broken-down record!”

The post-split fixture list hasn’t been too kind for the Dark Blues either with Jim preferring a clash with either St Mirren or Hamilton early on rather than starting with the two toughest matches, away to St Johnstone and Motherwell.

“I would certainly, looking at it from our point of view, would have liked a head-to-head in the first couple of games to try and put pressure on the other team.

“Obviously, we go seventh and eighth in our first couple of games. Listen, it is what it is and that’s not why we lost on Saturday.

“It would have been nice, though, to have had a head-to-head early on after the split.”