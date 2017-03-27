He has spent nearly 30 years entertaining audiences from behind the microphone.

Now Grant Stott will meet fans face-to-face to regale them with tales from his illustrious broadcasting career as he brings a new stage show to Dundee.

The veteran DJ, presenter and regular panto villain will be performing Tales From Behind the Mic at the Gardyne Theatre on Saturday.

The show first debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year.

Grant, 50, now can’t wait to share stories from his career in showbiz with the Dundonian crowd — and also hopes to persuade pal Lorraine Kelly to pop along.

He told the Tele: “This is something that’s probably been 27 years in the making for me.

“It’s a collection of things that have happened to me since I left school, joined the police, got in trouble with the police for DJing, left the police, started working in radio and that’s where the fun really started.

“I’ve got great memories of performing in Dundee. I made my stage debut at the Rep Theatre in 2013 for Kiss Me, Honey, Honey with Andy Gray.

“We were both really nervous and we didn’t really know how it was going to go down but the Dundee crowd were fantastic.

“It’ll be my first time at the Gardyne and I’m trying to see if I can get Lorraine Kelly to come down and see the show.”

Until January, Grant had spent 27 years as a DJ on Forth One in Edinburgh.

Prior to kickstarting his media career, Grant had spent four years as an officer with Lothian and Borders Police.

However, he left the force to pursue his dream of TV stardom like his brother, John Leslie.

It wasn’t always plain sailing for Grant and he was known for making numerous gaffes on air.

Similar errors have crept their way into his stage performances too.

He said: “Things go slightly wrong from time to time on radio and that’s what people enjoy. People love hearing about certain folk making mistakes and that’s a feature of the show.

“We’ve even had our own technical difficulties during the show and I’ve just been able to work around that.”

Grant has had spells on a number of TV shows, including Fully Booked, Scotsport, The Hour and Children in Need.

Panto has also been a huge passion for Grant, treading the floorboards of Scotland’s theatres as a renowned baddie.

His solo tour will also take in shows in Livingston, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Musselburgh before concluding at the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh in May. Although well experienced as a stage performer, Grant admitted to being daunted at the prospect of telling his life story at the Gardyne.

He added: “It’s going to be a cracking night. The people of Dundee can expect the unexpected.

“There’s going to be a whole load of stories, a whole load of fun and perhaps some fruity language that you might not usually get to hear on the radio.”