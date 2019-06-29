BLETHER: Grandpa Ally’s shinguards were eventually unearthed at Hampden

A recent Blether article mentioned items which caught the eye of a prominent local football official.

Ally Martin opened: “The mention of cane and horsehair shinguards brought back a memory.

“In 2008, I was researching the history of the Scottish Amateur Football Association in preparation for publication in the centenary year of 2009.

“As the records were held at Hampden Park, within the Football Museum, I spent considerable time there over a six-eight month period and got to know the various staff members.

“One staff member mentioned, while they were well supplied with medals and other memorabilia for the museum, they were short of old football ‘equipment’.

“I mentioned I still had my shinguards and, on describing them, the staff were intrigued and asked me to bring them in.

“On my next visit, they were duly donated to the museum – and paperwork confirming this was signed off.”

Ally, well-known for his dedication to the sport with Broughty United AFC and the Scottish Amateur FA, continued: “A few years later, my grandson was going with his boy’s team Ferry Athletic to tour Hampden and visit the museum.

“He, of course, told all his team-mates that his grandpa’s shinguards were on display. Imagine his disappointment when there was no sign of them.

“In a last effort to save face, he plucked up courage to ask a member of staff why his grandpa’s shinguards were not on display.

“Diplomatically, the member of staff explained that all items could not be on display at the one time due to shortage of space.

“The boys were told to continue with their tour and he would make inquiries.

“Good as his word, he returned later with the shinguards, which drew laughter from the boys who had never seen anything like them.

“However, street-cred was restored thanks to the kindly member of staff.

“It was the only shinguards I can remember using over my long playing career.”