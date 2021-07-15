Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Specials

Grandmother of Dundee soldier killed in Afghanistan says British troops ‘should never have been there in the first place’

By Stephen Stewart
July 15, 2021, 7:00 am
Kevin Elliott and his gran Joan Humphreys.
Kevin Elliott and his gran Joan Humphreys.

She suffered a horrific loss when her grandson was killed in Afghanistan at the age of just 24.

Joan Humphreys was devastated when Kevin Elliott was killed by insurgents while on foot patrol with the Black Watch in Helmand Province in August 2009.

But, rather than allowing herself to be swept away with grief, she refused to blame the Afghan people for Kevin’s death – instead using her pain to campaign vocally against the conflict which she blasted as an “immoral war”.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Evening Telegraph Specials team

More from the Evening Telegraph