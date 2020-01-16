Grandmother left scratching her head as council chiefs send out letter demanding £1

A grandmother was left gobsmacked after receiving a letter from Dundee City Council demanding she pay a council tax debt of just £1.

Lesley Nicoll, from the West End, had underpaid her council tax by the minuscule amount and is now being chased up for the cash by council chiefs.

But, to make the best of an unusual situation, the 51-year-old now plans to head to the council HQ in City Square with £1 worth of pennies to square up her debt.

When the letter dropped through her door, Lesley admits she was worried about what could be awaiting her when she opened it.

She said: “I genuinely had no idea what it could be. Once I opened it I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“The council had gone to all the bother and expense of typing up, printing and paying for a letter to send out to me demanding that I pay £1 in underpaid council tax for the financial year 2019 – 2020.

“The cost of sending out that letter will undoubtedly have been more than the £1 they claim I owe them. It beggars belief.”

Lesley goes online every month to pay her council tax, which is in the tax band D and costs her an annual £1760.24.

She said: “Obviously somewhere along the line I have only paid them £1759.24.

“I am quite happy to accept that I have paid £1 too little and will pay up – that’s not the issue here.

“It obviously wasn’t intentional on my part but to go to the bother and expense of sending out a letter seem way over the top.”

Lesley said that just to make a point she plans to head to DCC herself with £1 worth of one pennies to pay the debt.

She said: “I’m sufficiently annoyed and upset at this that they will get their money but I plan to count it out to them one penny at a time.

“Someone even suggested that I just pay up in instalments but maybe that’s taking it a little too far.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The council has a duty to collect Council Tax irrespective of the amount that is due, and the cost to issue a bill in this case is much less than the sum being collected.

“The most efficient and cost effective way to collect Council Tax is to set up a Direct Debit, this can be done online at www.dundeecity.gov.uk/ct-dd“