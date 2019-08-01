Grandad of tragic Perthshire toddler Harlow Edwards wins tribunal case

The grandad of a tragic toddler who died in a road accident has won an out of court settlement after being sacked from his job.

In January, the Tele revealed that William Tracey, 64, from Dryburgh, planned to take his former employer Servest to an industrial tribunal.

After the story appeared in the paper, Dundee solicitor Ryan Russell of Muir Myles Laverty offered to take on Mr Tracey’s case free of charge.

Mr Russell has now revealed the case has been settled, with Mr Tracey being awarded an out of court deal.

The lawyer said: “I can confirm the case has now settled out of court.

“I am delighted for my client and his family. They can now move forward.

“I would like to thank the people of Dundee for putting us in touch so we could help Mr Tracey get a positive result.”

Mr Russell said that under the terms of the settlement he couldn’t reveal the amount awarded to Mr Tracey.

He added the agreement also prevents Mr Tracey himself talking to the media about the case.

Mr Tracey is the grandad of two-year-old Harlow Edwards, who was knocked down and killed by a speeding driver just yards from her Coupar Angus home in October 2016.

© Supplied

He told the Tele previously that he was sacked by Servest a year after Harlow died.

Mr Tracey said when he was sacked he was still grieving for his granddaughter and struggling to come to terms with her death.

He said he was taking Servest to an industrial tribunal on two grounds – that the company treated him badly in the months after Harlow’s death, and that the disciplinary procedure it put him through was a “joke”.

At the time of Harlow’s death, Mr Tracey was a supervisor for Servest at the Tesco call centre on Dundee’s Baird Avenue.

He went back to work in the December following the accident – despite being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of what happened and not feeling ready to return to work. Mr Tracey said: “It was a dreadful time and I suffered from breakdowns and panic attacks.”

Servest has been contacted for comment.