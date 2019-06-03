Grandad of Dundee baby with brain tumour to do fundraising skydive

The grandad of a baby diagnosed with a rare malignant brain tumour is now doing a skydive to raise funds for the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh.

It was revealed in last Friday’s Evening Telegraph that 16-month-old Douglas lad, Ryan Hamilton, is now on the road to recovery after spending time in hospital.

Ryan’s grandad, Mark Stewart, will now be taking part in a tandem skydive in a bid to raise money.

Proceeds will go towards DVD players and blankets for children to use during their stay in hospital.

Mark has already raised more than £300 ahead of the dive this October.

Within a post on the JustGiving page he said: “I have set this up as can’t thank the surgeons, nurses, doctors and housekeeping for what they have done for our grandson.”

Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mark-stewart-5.