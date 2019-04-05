Grand National 2019: Trainer Nick Alexander hopes Lake View Lad can be second local winner in three years

Trainer Nick Alexander hopes to be the second trainer in recent years from Tayside and Fife to saddle a Grand National winner.

On Saturday, Lake View Lad hopes to follow in the hoofprints of the 2017 winner One For Arthur who won for the Milnathort-based yard of Lucinda Russell.

Nick’s yard at Kinneston on the southern shores of Loch Leven is only eight miles from Lucinda’s and his charge is one of the more fancied Grand National horses.

Nick reports Lake View Lad, owned by Trevor Hemmings, who has won the National three times, to be “bouncing” and “in great fettle” as he attempts to become only the third Scottish trained winner of the great race, following One For Arthur and Rubstic who won in 1979.

Lucius, who won in 1978, was owned by the Whitaker family then based in Aberdour and now in Glenfarg, but he was trained in England by Gordon Richards.

Nick added: “Henry Brooke has a great rapport with the horse and he will be on board.

“I don’t want the ground to be too soft but a bit of soft in the ground would be ideal.

“I am in nervous anticipation of the race.

“Lake View Lad is my first National runner – but I hope he won’t be my last.”