‘Grand day out’ at Perth restaurant raises £1,000-plus

Organisers of a Marie Curie charity lunch in Perth have christened it “a grand day out” after more than £1,000 was raised at the event in Deans restaurant.

Martine Sinclair, one of the main organisers, said: “So many people booked we were forced to borrow seats from Perth Theatre to fit everyone in. Although most of the folk who came are from the Perth area, some were from farther afield.

“The event was such a success that Deans will now make it an annual event to have a fund raising lunch for a charity.

“A different organisation will benefit each year.”

A prize draw brought in part of the cash raised.

Marion Thomson of the Marie Curie Perth fund raising group commented: “It’s great that such a good sum has been raised.

“We are very grateful for the funds and for the support.

“We look to raise about £10,000 a year in the Perth area. Other fundraisers include street and shop collections, Christmas gift wrapping and the sale of Christmas cards.”